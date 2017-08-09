Loggerhead sea turtle rescued in Virginia is released in New Jersey

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) — A loggerhead sea turtle that was rescued in Virginia has been released back into the ocean after undergoing rehabilitation in New Jersey.

Humphrey flapped its flippers and headed into the surf in Point Pleasant Beach on Tuesday.

The turtle was found suffering from a lung infection in Virginia on Christmas Eve. It was transferred to New Jersey’s Sea Turtle Recovery in Essex County in May and is the first turtle treated there.

No one is sure whether Humphrey is a male or female because it hasn’t matured enough.

The recovery center tagged Humphrey so it can keep track of its whereabouts.