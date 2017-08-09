Linxx Martial Arts: Gracie Jiu-Jitsu BullyProof Program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The new school year is supposed to be an exciting time for kids, but it can be scary for kids who have been the victim of bullies.

Practicing martial arts can be a great way to build self-confidence which is a bully’s weakness.

Frank Cucci, head instructor at Linxx Academy, along with Bill Odom from Norfolk Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Certified Training Center, were here to tell us about the BullyProof Program for kids.

Linxx Martial Arts Academy – a Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Certified Training Program

1320 Kempsville Rd – Virginia Beach

LinxxAcademy.com

(757) 537-3786

