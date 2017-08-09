Ikea hoping for fall groundbreaking on Norfolk location

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Swedish home furnishings store Ikea is hoping to break ground on a Norfolk location this fall.

Spokesman Joseph Roth tells 10 On Your Side they are “cautiously optimistic” for starting construction this fall. Crews were originally expected to break ground on the store in the spring.

Officials say the site used for the mega-furniture store is smaller than they’re used to, so they’re tweaking construction plans.

#norfolkVA Here are the proposed location & site plans for the new IKEA USA Norfolk #IKEANorfolk pic.twitter.com/Jg6brhD9KU — City of Norfolk, VA (@NorfolkVA) June 21, 2016

Because the land backs up to a reservoir, IKEA will build a parking facility and elevate the site for underground stormwater retention.

Company representatives announced plans to open the 331,000-square-foot store last year, alongside Gov. Terry McAuliffe and then-Norfolk Mayor Paul Fraim.

“Ikea’s decision to build a new store is a game changer for Norfolk residents and the region,” Fraim said at the announcement.

The state put up $9.3 million toward the project, according to McAuliffe. Norfolk City Council voted last November to give additional funding to the project, in order to offset extra developmental costs.

Ikea has said the store is expected to support about 500 construction jobs, with 250 jobs in the store once it opens.

The store is expected to be open next summer.

