All the way from Los Angeles to the East coast, rock band Hey Violet performed their latest hit single ‘Hoodie’ right here in Norfolk. iHeart Radio Norfolk always has their eye on cutting edge talent, so they were quick to say ‘yes’ when it came to a preview of the bands’ newest songs. See what lead singer Rena Lovelis and guitarist Casey Moreta told us and what fans can expect from their upcoming video.

*** Get more information on Hey Violet at www.heyviolet.com ***