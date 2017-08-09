Grandmother who escaped fire with bed sheets hospitalized

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Sixteen-year-old Tyler Arrington had to act quickly when fire started closing in on her grandmother’s apartment last month.

“It was nerve-wracking. It was scary,” she said.

The four-alarm fire at Chesapeake Crossing off Robert Hall Boulevard killed three people and forced dozens from their homes. Last week, Arrington’s grandmother, 78-year-old Agenora Taylor explained how they got out alive — tying bed sheets together.

“I just started tying the sheets together and really it was a peace in the house, you know, I didn’t get excited or afraid or anything,” Taylor said.

Arrington said she went out the window first, then her grandmother, who came down hard.

“I could see where her hand slipped as she was coming down, and when she came, I could see how she hit it,” Arrington said.

The family said Taylor hit her head and was badly bruised and swollen. Doctors were performing surgery Wednesday due to bleeding in her brain, according to Taylor’s daughter, Debra Taylor Hoskie.

“She was having continuous headaches. She was still going out with us and wherever we had to go, but she always had a headache…We’re just praying that God bring our mother through because this has been trauma for her,” Hoskie said.

