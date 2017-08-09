Franklin becomes first Atlantic hurricane of 2017 season

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Franklin has become the first Atlantic hurricane of the season as it moves toward Mexico’s Gulf coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Franklin began gaining strength after getting over open water again, with its maximum sustained winds quickly rising to 70 mph Wednesday. The storm was expected to gain more power as it moved across the lower reaches of the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Franklin’s center was 135 miles east-northeast of Veracruz and it was heading west at 13 mph early Wednesday afternoon.

A hurricane warning was in effect for Mexico’s coast from Veracruz city north to Cabo Rojo. A tropical storm warning extended east to Puerto Dos Bocas and north to Barra del Tordo in southern Tamaulipas state.

Mexico Civil Protection director Ricardo de la Cruz said Tuesday that the storm’s impact on Yucatan was not as bad as initially feared, with some trees down and power out in some areas. But, he warned, “The second impact could even be stronger than the first.”

Forecasters said Franklin’s rains could cause flash floods and mudslides in the mountains of central Mexico. Four to eight inches of rain were forecast for mainland areas in the storm’s path, with localized amounts of up to 15 inches.