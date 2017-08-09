Four-way battle for ODU’s starting quarterback job

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Old Dominion opened up summer practices on Monday without a clear-cut starter at quarterback. Redshirt sophomore Blake LaRussa from Virginia Beach has the most experience among the four players battling for the starting job.

But other players are in the mix, including redshirt freshman Drayton Arnold, junior college transfer Jordan Hoy and true freshman Steven Williams. Whoever lands the starting position will have the tough task of replacing David Washington who graduated last year.

Washington led ODU to a 10-win season and its first ever bowl appearance and win. Washington also rarely turned the ball over and was a dangerous player out of the pocket.

As far as the competition is concerned, coach Bobby Wilder says it is same as it ever was.

“It will be whoever sets themselves apart at that position. It’s the same way we do it at every position,” Wilder said. We do that every year at every position. We always want those players to feel like it’s a daily competition. Where we are better now, we have a lot more depth at that position so there’s already a lot of competition out here on the field.”

ODU opens the season at home on September 2nd against Albany of the FCS. The Great Danes are nationally ranked in the FCS polls. It will be the first time the Monarchs will have played a ranked FCS team since making the move to the FBS.