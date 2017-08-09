Driver fleeing police in Portsmouth hits house, vehicle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a pursuit Wednesday in Portsmouth.

According to police, officers tried to pull over a driver at Deep Creek Boulevard and Evergreen Place around 8:58 p.m. but the driver took off.

Police say the driver hit another vehicle at Lincoln Street and Elm Avenue, and then hit a home in the 2300 block of Charleston Avenue. The driver then ran into the home, authorities tell WAVY.com.

It’s not clear at this time if the suspect has been taken into custody or not.

