Dozens attend meeting about proposed revisions to school standards

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Dozens of people attended a meeting Wednesday in Virginia Beach to share their thoughts on proposed changes to how schools receive credit.

The public hearing began at 6:30 p.m., inside the Old Donation School. It was the fourth of five meetings scheduled this summer hosted by the Virginia Board of Education.

The proposal includes several changes. For example, if approved, schools would receive credit for kids who show improvement — even if they don’t earn a passing score on an SOL test.

“The new standards also would evaluate schools based on other factors, such as achievement gaps between different groups of students and whether a school has a problem with chronic absenteeism,” a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Education told WAVY.com.

One proposed revision calls for a reduction in the number of SOL tests they would need to pass to earn a diploma: From nine to five for an advanced diploma, and from six to five for a standard diploma.

A final decision is set to be made this fall.

The last meeting will be held on Aug. 23 at Park View High School in South Hill,