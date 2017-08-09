Counting Kindness – Envision Lead Grow

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A local business woman is leading the way for young women to follow in her footsteps to success. Angela D. Reddix is the president of a multi-million dollar management and IT consulting firm based in Norfolk.

She is passionate about sharing her knowledge and teaching others how to build their own futures. Angela created Envision Lead Grow, a movement to empower and educate girls and women of all ages toward entrepreneurship.

This summer, she took the show on the road – to seven cities – Atlanta, Baltimore, Memphis, Philadelphia, Greensboro, Richmond and last week, Norfolk. The stops served as a one week camp for girls 5th grade and up and about 1,000 came through the Envision Lead Grow program.

Angela and her team offer continuing education for the campers with ongoing mentorships, webinars and a fellows program. The Envision Lead Grow mission is to increase the rate of entrepreneurship and break the cycle of poverty in under served communities. The camps, by the way, are free of charge.

For additional information, visit www.envisionleadgrow.org