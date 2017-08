CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Square Mall is for sale.

Both the mall and the Cinemark Theater next to it are listed as properties for sale on the Mission Capital Advisors website.

The Target store is not listed as part of the sale.

Chesapeake Square has suffered from lack of stores and the departure of anchors like Macy’s and Sears over the last several years. However, it was recently announced that three new businesses will be opening at the mall.

