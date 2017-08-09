Camden County woman with loaded gun stopped at NN airport

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Security at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport stopped a Camden County woman from carrying a loaded gun onto her flight Wednesday morning.

TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said they stopped the woman after security officers detected a 9mm semi-automatic handgun inside a carry-on bag as she passed through an X-ray machine at a checkpoint. The gun was loaded with five bullets.

Airport police confiscated the baby-blue colored gun and cited the woman on a weapons charge.

The woman told officials that she forgot she had her loaded gun with her.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website — click here for details.