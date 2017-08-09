Bryant and Stratton College: Nursing Program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the need for registered nurses is expected to grow by at least 16 percent in the next decade. To meet these expectations, Bryant & Stratton College has announced that they will be offering a brand new Associate degree nursing program starting in September.

Director of Hampton Roads Campuses, Jeff Thorud, and Dr. Kristi Gehosky, the college’s new nursing program director, told us all about the new program!

The fall semester begins on September 6th

To register, call the Hampton Campus at (757) 896-6001 or Virginia Beach Campus at (757) 499-7900.

You can also visit BryantStratton.edu.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant and Stratton College.