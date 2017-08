VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have identified two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide last week in Virginia Beach.

According to police, 37-year-old Jamie Marie Johnson and 29-year-old Marcel Nereo​ Blanco, both of Virginia Beach, were found shot to death around 9:10 a.m. on Aug. 2.

Police say the case is domestic in nature.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.