PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An employee was shot during an armed robbery at a convenience store Wednesday in Portsmouth.

Police say the robbery happened at the Neighborhood Market at 52 Afton Parkway. Officers were called to the scene at 9:29 p.m.

The employee suffered what appeared to be a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower body, according to police.

