CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Five people have been displaced after a townhouse fire in the Portlock area of Chesapeake Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in the 600 block of Harbour North Drive shortly after 1 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the townhouse.

The fire was marked under control at 1:31 p.m.

The five people displaced from the home are being assisted by the Red Cross.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.