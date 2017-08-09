Girl, 2, dies in hospital after York deputies called to pool for drowning

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 2-year-old girl died two days after York County deputies were called to a pool last week.

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Shelley Ward says the deputies were called to The Landings at Langley community pool — which is on Langley Air Force Base — on Aug. 4 for a 2-year-old drowning victim.

The girl was taken to a local hospital. Ward says the sheriff’s office was told the child passed away on Aug. 6.

An investigation into the child’s death is still active, according to Ward.

