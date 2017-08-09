2 rabid racoons found in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two rabid raccoons were found in Portsmouth last weekend.

Animal Control was called to a report of a lethargic raccoon at 11:05 p.m. Saturday. The raccoon tested positive for rabies on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Animal Control responded to a home after a caller stated a dog got into a fight with a raccoon and killed it. Three days later, the health department received results that showed the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

The dog is being managed by the health department, officials say. At this time, no humans have been identified as having been exposed to this raccoon.

To keep rabid animals away, get rid of outdoor food sources around your house, avoid contact with wild animals or strays and vaccinate your pets against rabies — it’s the law.