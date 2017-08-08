Trial begins for man accused in murder of Grassfield High student

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been a little more than a year since 18-year-old Bryant Cueto was killed. He was a Grassfield High School student who was shot in Virginia Beach.

One of the men accused of taking his life is on trial. Andarion McInnis chose to have a trial by jury.

After hours of picking jurors, the first witness was called to the stand: Alaberto Cueto, the victim’s grandfather.

Cueto was in tears throughout, saying the last time he saw his grandson was at their Chesapeake home on May 1. He says Bryant told him he and a friend had some things to take care of. Around nine that night, police showed up to Alaberto’s door and told him that his grandson was dead.

Prosecutors say Bryant and his friend went to the Applebee’s on Dam Neck Road to sell Xanax.

Police officers testified that they were dispatched to help after the shooting. They say they pulled Cueto from his friend’s silver car. He was shot in the back of his shoulder.

Officers say they talked to Bryant’s friend, who says he didn’t know who the suspects were. He says they got in the car and as soon as Bryant pulled out the Xanax, someone fired.

McInnis is facing murder and robbery charges. He was arrested along with 18-year-old Jacquan Wilson. Wilson is still waiting for his trial to begin.

The trial is expected to take three days.