Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Norfolk 7-Eleven

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 7-Eleven in Norfolk was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Aug. 5 at the 7-Eleven at 1115 Colonial Avenue. Police say the man showed a gun and demanded money from the clerk. He ran away with cash, heading southbound on Colonial Avenue.

The employee was the only one inside and was not hurt.

Police described the suspect as a black male in his late 20s, around 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a black hat, black sunglasses and blue jeans.

If you recognize this suspect or know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.