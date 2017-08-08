Suffolk officers honored for apprehending burglary suspects

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four Suffolk officers have been recognized for nabbing two suspects in a series of burglaries throughout the city.

Chief Thomas Bennett presented Officer James Brooks, Officer Josie Hall, Officer Adrian Feliz and Officer Michael Swinney with a Chief’s Coin of Excellence.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 3, Officer Feliz responded to an alarm call at Advance Auto Parts on North Main Street. He spotted a suspect vehicle in the area. The vehicle at first refused to stop, but after a short and slow pursuit, the vehicle pulled into a parking lot off of North Main Street. The passenger in the vehicle ran off into the woods.

Officers later saw the suspect come out of the woods along the water. Officer Feliz managed to apprehend the suspect with help from Officer Hall and Officer Swinney.

Meanwhile, Officer Brooks was keeping a watchful eye for the suspect in the area. He spotted the suspect come from the woods and begin running. Brooks watched the suspect and gave responding officers directions to follow him.

“Officer Brooks’ radio traffic kept the other officers informed of where the suspect was,” police said. “Due to these officers’ actions and teamwork, the burglary suspects were apprehended.”

The suspects in this case — Tyreese D’Andrae Darden, 25, and Lauren Raven Outland, 24 — have each been charged with multiple counts of burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony and other offenses.

