Reck on the Road: Streetcar 390

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Windows are missing. There are no seats. It’s rusted and one end is missing. But Streetcar 390 is back at home in Hampton.

Streetcar 390 is the last streetcar to rattle down the streets of Hampton and Newport News before buses and cars replaced streetcars in 1946. But last week, Streetcar 390 returned to Hampton where it will be restored and one day serve as a reminder of the way things were in years past.

We get a few colorful details about the past and future of Streetcar 390 in this week’s edition of Reck on the Road.

The group is selling commemorative bricks for the pavilion and is also accepting donations at hamptonstreetcar390.com