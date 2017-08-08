Overnight storms knock down trees, power lines in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Storms that rolled through Central Virginia overnight left hundreds without power and roads flooded.

Some neighborhoods woke up to downed trees and power lines.

WRIC 8News reporter Roxie Bustamante was on the scene of a tree that fell onto some power lines on two streets off U.S. Route 301, in the southern part of the Richmond area.

Downed trees and power lines on Ruffin Rd. near Jeff Davis Highway. Storms overnight left nearly 1400 w/o power, now about 120 customers. pic.twitter.com/gxsyfVfk9l — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) August 8, 2017

At one point, there were 1,400 Dominion Energy customers without power. That number slowly went down throughout the morning. You can get the latest power outage information here.

Dominion gave some tips as to what you should do if you encounter a downed power lines:

Stay at least 30 feet away from downed lines, even if you don’t see a spark or hear it snap. Consider them energized and dangerous.

Electricity travels! Never touch a power line with any part of your body or with objects. Electricity can move through conductive materials like water, metal, wood, aluminum, string and plastics.

Keep away from heavily flooded and debris-laden areas; power lines could be buried underneath.

Call Dominion at 866-366-4357 (DOM-HELP). It’s important to remain on the call and speak with a representative to report the downed line.

The overnight storms have also left high water on some area roads.

The Interstate 95 north exit ramp to Bank Street in Petersburg was closed for several hours due to standing water. The ramp has since reopened.