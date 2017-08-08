Overnight deadly shooting at Norfolk motel

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Around 1:00 Tuesday morning, Norfolk police responded to a shots fired call at the Days Inn Motel on North Military Highway near Princess Anne Road.
As officers were heading to the scene, they got information that there was a person who had been shot. When they showed up at the motel, they found a man outside. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Officers are investigating this as a homicide.
Right now the man’s body is at the medical examiner’s office so investigators can get additional information. Detectives have not released the man’s name until they find and notify family members of his death.
Police have not said anything about a suspect or motive. If you know anything about this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You do not have to leave your name, and you could earn a $1,000 reward.
