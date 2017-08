NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A male was seriously injured in a Newport News shooting on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Old Colonial Way at 2:59 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a male with gunshot wounds. Police say it’s not clear at this time if the victim is a juvenile or an adult.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.