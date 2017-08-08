Norfolk police chief issues renewed call for change in response to violence

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone is calling on the community to stand up to violence in the wake of a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning.

The victim, a man, was found shot to death at the Days Inn motel on N. Military Highway. It’s the most recent in a series of violent crimes in the city this summer.

Some of those other incidents include the June 19 shooting that injured a 7-year-old girl, the August 1 double shooting that left a man and a 12-year-old girl hurt and the shooting at a party that injured five people and killed 25-year-old Maxie Mock.

Police Chief Boone said in a lengthy statement issued Tuesday that the violence has to end.

“Gone are the days of resolving a strife, person to person, with the only violence being sharp words or a closed fist. Respect, or lack thereof, has since climbed the street mentality and ethics to mean a trigger pulled and a life lost is a primary method in battling conflict,” the chief’s statement says in part. “This mentality must be eradicated and it begins within each and every community.”

Chief Boone says the mindset that leads to gun violence develops over time — before an argument goes too far, before someone pulls the trigger, before a child sees their parent or sibling gunned down in front of them and before emergency dispatchers get a call.

The chief says “children are brainwashed into thinking street credibility and respect are life sources.” The problem with that, Boone says, is that it doesn’t last long. The fear, power and respect that comes with a street reputation often comes and goes, and is dependent on many factors. When one person goes, another person steps up to prove “how worthy they are to be feared,” the chief says.

But it never lasts. Chief Boone says he often tells young people “you don’t see old gang-bangers.” When asked why, the youth often respond with a shrug. Boone says, “I tell them it’s because very few live long enough to share their stories. Their violence commonly results in violent endings, and pulls the plug on a life that had much more to offer than claiming a street during the blink of an eye.”

So how does change happen? The chief says it takes more than just the community and more than just the police. Together, residents and the police are one, Boone says.

“We must change our tolerance. We must stand to give our youth and future leaders a strong voice. We must decide that silence and waiting for others to fix a generation becoming immune to violence is unacceptable.”

Chief Boone says there are many community members who know what’s going on around them. Whether it happens at their front door or blocks away, word travels. But they aren’t speaking up.

Boone says the police department refuses to watch the city’s youth fall into cycles of violence.

Norfolk police have partnered with faith-based organizations, anonymous tip lines, mentorship programs and more to support over two dozen community-based outreach initiatives.

“My officers are working hand-in-hand building lasting relationships in our neighborhoods,” Chief Boone said. “We can’t affect sustainable, lasting change without our communities standing up against violence as well.”

The chief wants parents to get involved in their child’s life. Look for signs of criminal behavior or cries for help and take action before it’s too late. Call on the community for support when you need help. Reach out to police to report suspicious activity in your neighborhood.

Finally, Chief Boone says, “The bottom line is simple: The age of tolerance and silence has to end. As a community, we have to invest in our youth to create positive opportunities of hope for their future and the generation to come.”

This isn’t the first time the chief has called for change. In May, the chief said in a statement that the police department was sending a message that gun violence is not the answer.

At a city council meeting last month, Chief Boone announced that homicides are down 40 percent, rape is down 20 percent, robbery is down 22 percent and 54 fewer people were shot from the same period last year.

You can read the chief’s statement in full here.