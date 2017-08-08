Newport News police chief plans to retire from department

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police Chief Richard Myers plans to retire from the department Sept. 1, according to an email obtained by 10 On Your Side.

Myers will become the executive director of a national police chiefs organization.

Myers has been serving the city since January 2014, after former chief James Fox retired.

Before that, he was the interim police chief in Sanford, Florida. That’s the city where Trayvon Martin was shot by George Zimmerman.

Myers was brought in there to essentially “clean up” the department and restore public trust after the controversial shooting.

Right now, it’s unclear who will be taking Mayers’ place in Newport News.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.