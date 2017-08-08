NAS Oceana conducting annual pre-air show mishap drill

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Air Station Oceana’s annual air show is practically one month away — and the Navy is gearing up for it this week.
The base will be conducting a pre-air show mishap drill on Thursday, according to a news release.
Gallery: 2016 NAS Oceana Air Show
Officials say this drill shows the ability of Virginia Beach and the base to respond to a mass casualty incident during an air show.
The Navy and first responders will simulate a potential accident.
Officials say members of the public may see emergency vehicles transporting roll-players acting as injured patients during Thursday’s drill.
The 2017 NAS Oceana Air Show is scheduled for Sept. 16-17.