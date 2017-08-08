Fire causes damage at Chesapeake recycling facility

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews extinguished a fire at a recycling facility in the Portlock section of Chesapeake Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the Tidewater Fiber Corporation on Diamond Hill Road at 8:34 p.m. Fire crews got to the scene six minutes later and found heavy smoke coming from a large building that contained a conveyor system used to separate materials.

Crews managed to get the fire under control within 40 minutes.

No one was injured.

Fire officials say there was extensive damage to the conveyor system and smoke damage throughout the building.

The fire is still under investigation, but officials say early indications suggest that the blaze was sparked by the machinery used to operate the conveyor system.

