EF-1 tornado flips cars in Salisbury, Maryland

SALISBURY, Md. (WRC) — An EF-1 tornado touched down in Salisbury, Maryland, Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service has confirmed.

The tornado tossed cars and destroyed a building, with images from the city’s Twitter account showing extensive damage, downed trees and flipped-over cars.

Winds during the tornado reached 100-105 mph, NWS meteorologist Jeff Orrock told NBC Washington. An investigator is still working to assess the width of the tornado and the length of its path, he said.

EF1 Tornado with peak winds near 105 mph confirmed in Salisbury MD. Tornado tracked 3/4 mi just north of Salisbury University. — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) August 8, 2017

Meteorologist Mike Dutter said the NWS had issued a severe thunderstorm warning with the possibility of a tornado. He said the storm intensified extremely rapidly but only briefly over Salisbury.

Police and fire crews were sent to multiple locations. While the damage appeared extensive, there were no reports of injuries or fatalities.

The police department’s Twitter account showed a large tree that had fallen into a home. Other pictures from residents showed at least one destroyed building in the downtown area.

Overturned cars had piled up in front of Cricket Wireless store. Tree debris also littered a street.

While looking at some damage, Salisbury Mayor Jake Day said, “It’s not good here.”

Day said clean up has been going well, but two homes have been condemned.