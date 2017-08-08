Council delays vote on Chesapeake juvenile justice center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to delay voting on a planned juvenile detention center.

Partnering with the state, the city would build what they described as more of a “rehabilitation justice center.” The current detention center is falling into disrepair.

The city sought first to build the facility on Military Highway. Nearby neighbors fought it.

The city found an opportunity at Chesapeake Alternative School on Minuteman Drive. People who live there aren’t happy either. They found out around two months ago that the city chose their neighborhood as a site.

Tuesday night, speakers on both sides — in favor and against — spoke.

“I know that some juveniles commit violent crimes and when they do, there has to be a secure place for them to go,” said Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney Nancy Parr.

Most don’t want to see the juvenile justice center built in the rural neighborhood. Some people argued it shouldn’t be built at all.

“Our neighborhood will be less desirable and property value will plummet,” said Sally Ann Harris.

After a quick recess, council decided to move the decision back to November 21.