Audience: Virginia Beach School Social Work Services and AIDNOW

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Virginia Beach School Social Work Services and they’ve teamed up with AIDNOW for an event called JUMPSTART! It’s all about helping students in need prepare for the new school year.

Jessie Cavalas from AIDNOW and Gay Thomas from Virginia Beach Schools stopped by to tell us more.

AidNow & VBCPS JumpStart 2017

Wednesday, August 16

Volunteers and Donations Needed!

Call (757) 263-2300 or visit AidNow.org for more information on how to donate, volunteer or if you’re a parent requesting assistance.