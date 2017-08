PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Smithfield Little Theatre Summer Youth Project.

They were here to tell us about their program and their summer show- Seussical Junior! Jeff Johnson from the Smithfield Little Theatre told us more!

Smithfield Little Theatre

Summer Youth Project presents

Seussical Jr.

Thursday – Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets & Information:

SmithfieldLittleTheatre.org

(757) 357-7338