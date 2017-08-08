2 men involved in fatal 2015 crash sentenced in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men involved in a deadly car crash in 2015 are now facing prison time.

WAVY’s Jason Marks reports Dennis Brito received seven years, while Charles Hazer received five years in a court hearing Tuesday..

Both Brito and Hazer were faced DUI-related charges following a crash that injured four people and killed 33-year-old Heidi Friedman, of Hampton.

Virginia Beach police say Brito and Hazer were driving the cars involved in the crash, although Hazer was ruled to have been at fault.

Prosecutors say he was going 70 mph in a 35 mph zone when he hit Brito’s car. Friedman was a passenger in Brito’s car.

Brito had a blood alcohol content (BAC) somewhere between .14 to .16 at the time of the crash, according to a state toxicologist. That is equal to drinking seven or eight beers in an hour.

A judge found Brito guilty in February of DUI manslaughter, DUI maiming, DUI and failure to yield.

Hazer pleaded guilty in October of 2016 to involuntary manslaughter, DUI and disorderly conduct.

