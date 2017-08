CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident on Route 58 west in Chesapeake.

Emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle crash at 12:42 p.m.

Two people suffered minor injuries, according to police.

One lane of the roadway was closed, but has since reopened.

It’s not clear if anyone is or will face charges in connection to the crash.

