Watusi steer at the Virginia Zoo feeling under the weather

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One of the Virginia Zoo’s Watusi cattle is feeling under the weather.

The cattle have horns that contain special cells to regulate heat exchange and air filtration. The cells also produce mucus. Unfortunately, one of Diallo’s horns is overproducing mucus, causing a weight difference between each horn. The zoo says it’s not known what exactly triggers the mucus production.

“We have been monitoring Diallo for the past couple of months as this condition has developed,” said Dr. Colleen Clabbers, the Virginia Zoo veterinarian. “His Keepers have been giving him guaifenesin daily, also known as Mucinex, to help with the mucus,” Clabbers said.

Clabbers added this is not a painful condition to Diallo.

Watusi are a medium-sized bovine with females, or cows, generally weighing from 800 to 1,200 pounds and males, or bulls, weighing from 1,000 to 1,600 pounds. They are especially resistant to drought, heat and direct sunlight because their huge horns act as a natural cooling system by circulating blood to the ends of the horn to disperse the heat before returning it to the body.

The zoo’s Veterinarian and Animal Care Staff have contacted other institutions across the country that have experienced this same issue with their Watusi cattle. Vets have tried several treatment options, including drilling a small hole in the affected horn to drain the mucus out, but these attempts weren’t successful.

The zoo says the mucus is very, very thick and there’s a literal maze of tissue inside the horns, which means there’s no straight track to remove the mucus. The thickness of the mucus combined with the maze of tissue inside the horn makes it nearly impossible to physically remove it, according to the zoo.

Vets also tried to put weights on Diallo’s unaffected horn to counteract the weight of the mucus, but this, too, was ultimately unsuccessful.

“The weights were a bit of a trial and error process.” Dr. Clabbers said. “Watusi occasionally rub their horns on different objects, so keeping the weights in place was a challenge. It’s just a matter of finding what Diallo is comfortable with and what helps him the most.”

Diallo removed the weights himself shortly after they were place.

As the zoo continues to pursue treatment options for Diallo, visitors may notice a change in appearance to his horns. The zoo says this isn’t painful and won’t interfere with Diallo’s daily activities.

Zookeepers are monitoring Diallo closely to make sure he’s comfortable. He’s been observed eating well and keeping up with his brother, Gamba, on exhibit. Staff will continue monitoring his condition and behavior over the next couple of months to ensure he maintains a good quality of life.