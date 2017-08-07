Va. man collecting supplies for families devastated by OBX power outage

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man is helping families devastated by last week’s power outage in the Outer Banks.
The eight days without power in Ocracoke and Hatteras was a disappointment for visitors, but crippling for families who make their living off of tourism.
So, Shawn Gillespie of Chesterfield County is reaching out to help the kids impacted by their parents’ financial loss. He’s collecting school supplies for students in Ocracoke.
“Most families have to work two to three jobs in the tourism industry, and with that week without power, that’s really killed them,” Gillespie explained. “I frequently visit the island and thought there’s no better way to give back then to ask the citizens of Chesterfield County to help out and help fill backpacks for school supplies for the kids down there, so when they start school in about two weeks, they’ll have the supplies needed.”
Papers, pencils, binders and backpacks; typical school supplies can all be dropped off this week at the Harper’s Mill Community clubhouse in Chesterfield County.
“We just really want to help them out as much as we can, do whatever we can,” added Krissy Sowers with the Harper’s Mill Community. “I know that a lot of people wanted to help and just don’t know how, so this is a great avenue to provide what they really, really need.”
Gillespie said he plans to drive the donations to Ocracoke on Saturday.
Below is a list of items that are being requested:
- Backpacks
- Lunch boxes
- Markers (broad and thin)
- Colored pencils
- Crayons
- Lined note cards (3×5)
- Plastic folders
- Regular folders
- Pencil pouches
- 8 tab pocket dividers
- #2 pencils (everyone loves Ticonderoga)
- Mechanical pencils
- Canvas zipper bag with holes
- Pens
- Highlighters
- Tissues (LOTS of them)
- Clorox wipes (LOTS of them)
- Blankets, small pillows (for preschool and kindergarten)
- Small children’s toothbrush and children’s toothpaste
- Plastic forks and spoons
- Paper towels
- Napkins
- Expo markers
- 1 inch 3-ring binders (many have asked for this)
- 2 inch 3-ring binders (many have asked for this)
- 3 inch 3-ring binders
- Dividers
- Loose leaf paper
- Headphones/earbuds
- Glue sticks
- Band-Aids
- All size Ziploc bags
- Big erasers
- Blue two pocket folders
- Green two pocket folders
- College ruled loose-leaf paper
- Composition books (non-spiral)- Lots of teachers use these
- Graphing calculators (Texas Instruments TI-84)
- Sketchbook
- White erasers
- Fine point sharpie pens
- Sharpies
- Graph paper
- Sticky tabs
- Sticky notes
- Folders without prongs
- Scissors (for lower and upper elementary)
- Individual pencil sharpeners
- 70 page spiral notebooks with holes
- Metric ruler
- Construction paper
- Handheld dispensers with transparent tape
- Hand sanitizer
Other items you may consider:
- New children’s tennis shoes
- Reusable water bottles
- Flash drive
- New clothes