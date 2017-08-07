Va. Beach man sentenced to 12 years for stabbing, robbing 2 people

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach was sentenced to 12 years Monday for stabbing two people last year.

Canaan Gregory Swift, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of malicious wounding, robbery of a residence with a gun and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Prosecutors say on Dec. 16, 2016, Swift texted the victim to ask about buying marijuana. When Swift got to the apartment, the victim and his friend were there. All three smoked marijuana and spent some time talking. When Swift got up to leave, he pulled a black handgun from his pants and pointed it at both men, according to prosecutors. Swift then asked the victim where he kept his rifle and the victim said he had sold it. Swift then had both men move from the couch onto their knees. Prosecutors say Swift then stabbed both men in the back with a two-pronged knife, stabbing one of the victims twice. Swift then grabbed the victim’s Xbox game system and took off.

Both victims needed surgery for their injuries and were hospitalized for several days.

Swift’s sentence exceeds the high-end recommendation from the Virginia State Sentencing Guidelines, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.