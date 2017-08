NORFOLK (WAVY) – Last season, the Old Dominion University football program won 10 games, earned their first ever trip to a bowl game, and returned to Norfolk as Bahamas Bowl champions. It’s hard to believe they held their first practice just ten years ago.

In this edition of the Sportswrap Vault, we turn the clock back to 2007, when the Monarchs’ revived program took the field for the first time under the direction of an up-and-coming head coach named Bobby Wilder.