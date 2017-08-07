Special Report: Harvesting Trouble

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For first time in several years, the blue crab population in the Chesapeake Bay took a big hit.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission reported an 18 percent decline in the overall population. Maryland and Virginia will be ending their respective crabbing seasons early as a result.

The biggest hit portion of the population was the female juvenile crabs — next year’s mother crabs.

A study from the commission blamed weather, natural predators and over fishing for the drop. In response, the commission put more regulations in place.

Crabbers say it’s devastating to their livelihood.

“You cut the limit, it would be like a third of your income,” said Kenneth Diggs, a local waterman. “I’m not saying they’re wrong. I’m saying the waterman have taken enough of the punishment. It’s time to blame it on something other than the waterman.”

What regulations have gone into place? And how will it impact local watermen?

