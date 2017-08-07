Tornado warning issued for Northampton, Accomack

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A tornado warning has been issued for Northampton and Accomack counties.

The warning is in effect until 4 p.m.

Keep in mind: A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms within and close by the watch area. If you live in this area, be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions. A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

If you are in the area of a tornado warning, you should seek shelter and take cover. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. If you are in a mobile home, a vehicle, or are outside, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

