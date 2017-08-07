Residents line up to participate in Portsmouth recycling event

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth held its end of summer Recycling Day on Saturday.

Dozens of people lined up in the I.C. Norcom High School parking lot to drop off their waste for free.

Citizens took paper to be shredded, electronics, hazardous waste. They also collected school supplies.

“Well we need to protect the Earth,” said Carol Summerlyn, a Portsmouth resident. “I was raised to respect the Earth, and I don’t want to do anything to damage the environment.”

“We’re doing our part to keep the planet clean,” said Ruth McLeod, of the Keep Portsmouth Beautiful Committee.

The event is done quarterly; the last one in April had 500 participants. The next event is in November.