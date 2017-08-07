Red Cross seeking urgent blood donations during August

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The American Red Cross is calling for blood donations to help overcome a chronic summer blood shortage.

The Red Cross says donations are urgently needed to meet the needs of hospital patients in the coming days and weeks.

Those who donated earlier in the summer can be eligible to donate again. The Red Cross says blood can be safely donated every 56 days.

Anyone who donates now through Aug. 31 will be emailed a $5 Target gift card.

A list of upcoming donation opportunities in your area can be found at this link.