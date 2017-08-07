Portsmouth firefighter charged with arson

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth firefighter is accused of burning trash dumpsters behind a Chesapeake grocery store.

The city confirms Mark Stuck is on unpaid administrative leave, and has been with the department for 30 years. He faces five counts arson to personal property.

“Our investigation found this suspect,” Chesapeake Fire spokesperson Captain Scott Saunders said.

Stuck remains in the Chesapeake Correctional Center without bond, where he’s been since Thursday.

“We were able to identify him as a suspect… identify him by his face, and knowing who he is,” Saunders said

Stuck is accused of starting five dumpster fires in the back of a Food Lion on Moses Grandy Trail. One of the heavily burned dumpsters is still there, but the other dumpster has been replaced with a new one.

The fires were on March 29, April 3, May 3, June 5 and July 31.

10 On Your Side asked Saunders if Stuck was responsible for all the fires.

“In our opinion, according to our investigation, yes,” Capt. Saunders said. “He is innocent until proven guilty, but our investigation has led us to believe that, yes… There were no other fires at the dumpsters other than these.”

According to the fire incident reports, after the April 3 fire, a Food Lion employee saw someone get into a white pickup truck and leave the scene. After the last fire on July 31, the fire marshal obtained several images from hidden cameras.

“We do have some footage of him,” Saunders said.

Stuck’s wife told 10 On Your Side that she loves her husband. She claims he’s never been in trouble and she says she can’t imagine why he didn’t get bond on Thursday.

WAVY’s Andy Fox checked that out, too. Magistrates determine bond. The chief magistrate says state code allows for no bond for arson, but it’s clear those cases involve occupied dwellings.

Bond may have been denied because the dumpsters were within feet of an occupied dwelling — the Food Lion.

Stuck’s wife says she has no idea why he did it. She is devastated by what’s happened.

Stuck will have a bond hearing Tuesday morning. His attorney is Andrew Sacks.