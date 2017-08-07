Police: Man robs 2 Chesapeake stores, cashes in stolen lottery ticket

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police need help to identify a man wanted in two Chesapeake robberies.

On July 29, the man entered the Speedway convenience store in the 3200 block of Western Branch Boulevard, approached the cashier, implied he had a gun and demanded cash. The suspect stole money and lottery tickets.

Police say later that day, the suspect was caught on surveillance video in Portsmouth cashing in one of the stolen lottery tickets.

The same man robbed a nearby 7-Eleven on July 31. The suspect got away with cash.

If you recognize this suspect, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

