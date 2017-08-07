Neighbors sue city over dredging project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two married couples and two other residents in the Chesopeian Colony neighborhood are suing a member of their civic league, City Manager Dave Hansen and two public works employees for what they say is illegal gerrymandering.

The complaint, filed in federal court in Norfolk, seeks more than $500,000 and claims the defendants rushed to redraw a voting line when the vote they wanted failed to pass.

The issue stems back to a 2011-2013 process to create a special service district out of more than 100 homes in Chesopeian Colony. If at least 80 percent of those homeowners voted yes, they would all then be assessed a special tax to fund dredging of a surrounding waterway to allow for deeper water access.

The suit names Frank Gurdziel as the civic league member who was in charge of drumming up the votes.

“The person in charge of drawing the district — we certainly believe and we allege in the complaint — wanted deep water access, wanted his property values to go up,” alleges lawyer S.W. Dawson, who represents the six plaintiffs.

Dawson’s suit alleges the group wanted dredging so badly that when an initial vote of homeowners failed, they “conspired to add waterfront property owners from neighboring waterfront communities” and subtracted others who voted no. The second vote passed.

Dawson says the group rushed to get the votes, without proper due process and without proper public meetings. When asked for specifics, he told 10 On Your Side they would come up during discovery and he could not comment on them at this time.

“We really do think a handful of individuals here have subverted the democratic process here for their own good, or their own personal benefit, and left everybody else out to dry.”

Dawson acknowledged, however, the dredging will increase property values — an obvious benefit to them and the city. Still, he says his clients care more about due process than their bottom line.

“The taxpayers of the City of Virginia Beach are entitled to due process, they didn’t get it in this case, and they’re angry about it,” Dawson said.

A representative from the Virginia Beach City Attorney’s office says they have not yet been served with the suit, so he could not comment, but says they stand by the process by which the votes were achieved. Frank Gurdziel, the civic league member, declined comment.