NASA responds to job application from 9-year-old ‘guardian of the galaxy’

(WFLA) — A 9-year-old sci-fi fan grabbed NASA’s attention when he sent them an adorable application letter.

The space agency was looking for a new protection officer, and in a job posting, they said they wanted someone capable of keeping the planet safe from “microbial contamination from other planets.”

The youngster, Jack Davis, a self-proclaimed “guardian of the galaxy” from New Jersey, threw his hat in the ring, and sent NASA a letter explaining why he’s perfect for the job.

“I may be nine but I think I would be a fit for the job,” Jack wrote.

He goes on to detail his astronomical background.

“I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see,” the 9-year-old continued. “I have also seen the show Marvel Agents of Shield and hope to see the movie Men in Black.”

“I am great at video games. I am young so I can learn to think like an alien.”

When 4th grader and self-proclaimed “Guardian of the Galaxy”, Jack, wrote to us about applying for a job, we replied https://t.co/932pj3Q50B pic.twitter.com/RhcGdnzGAw — NASA (@NASA) August 4, 2017