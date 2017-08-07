Murder suspect appears in court; prosecutors show video of deadly shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The case against a murder suspect will move forward.

Franklin Layne III is accused in the June murder of 70-year-old John Nunamaker on Chippewa Trail.

Layne was convicted in another murder back in the 80s. He spent time in prison, but was released on parole after 25 years.

On Monday, Layne had a preliminary hearing for the death of Nunamaker. The prosecution called John’s estranged wife, Jaye, to testify. Then they showed video from her security cameras.

It was hard for John Nunamaker’s friends to watch the video in court.

“It is sickening,” Todd Ferrara said. “That’s why I got up and walked out. We all miss him.”

Jaye Nunamaker told the court she feared for her life. 10 On Your Side has court paperwork that shows she had a protective order from her husband in March. John was accused of punching her in the face and breaking her nose.

According to court testimony, John Nunamake violated that protective order when he pulled up to her home on Chippewa Trail on that night in June.

Frankie Layne was at the house. He and Jaye were watching television.

The video then shows Layne come out of the home and point Jaye’s .38 caliber gun at John Nunmaker.

The two then pushed each other. A few minutes later, as the argument continues, Jaye comes out.

The video then shows Layne putting the gun up to John’s head and pulling the trigger. John then falls to the ground.

“He was always happy,” Nunamker’s girlfriend Rena Woodell said. “Everybody loved him. He was caring. He would do anything for anyone.”

The judge told Layne there is enough evidence to make him stand trial. A date has not yet been set.

“I want justice for John,” Woodell added.