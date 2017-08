PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s Military Minute highlighted the Coast Guard!

The weekend started with the 3rd Annual Cutter 10K, Coast Guard 5K and quarter-mile dash for the kids at the Portsmouth Pavilion.

Mascot “Sammy the Sea Otter” was there and runners received t-shirts and medals. It was a reason to celebrate, because Friday was the 227th Anniversary of the Coast Guard!