Help name new K-9 deputy at the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new K-9 deputy.

The 12-week-old male bloodhound is the newest addition to the K-9 unit. The pup was donated to the sheriff’s office and will start training next week! But before that can happen, the little guy needs a name.

The sheriff’s office is asking residents to help choose a name for this little deputy. They’ll take the top three suggestions and send it back out for a vote.

If you’d like to weigh in, you can do so online.